Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 9,497,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,821,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.