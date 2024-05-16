Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $442,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

