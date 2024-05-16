Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.06. The company had a trading volume of 307,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

