Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,270 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 27,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078. The company has a market cap of $200.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.64. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

