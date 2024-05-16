Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $598.62. The stock had a trading volume of 811,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,010. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

