Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 44,548 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.57% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SBIO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.