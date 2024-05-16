Strategic Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

