Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $749.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

