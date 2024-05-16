Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

