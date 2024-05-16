Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $40.69.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
