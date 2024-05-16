Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $917.48 and last traded at $942.93. Approximately 3,294,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,167,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $952.36.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

