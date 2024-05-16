Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.9 %

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 215,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3863354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

