Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Surf Air Mobility updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of SRFM opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Surf Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

