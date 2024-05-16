Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE SGY traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.21.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8357488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SGY. Raymond James cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$99,869.70. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

