Susquehanna Trims International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Target Price to $33.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

