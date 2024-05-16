Susquehanna Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $45.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

