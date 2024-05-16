S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SANW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 8,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.