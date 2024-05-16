Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 1.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.53 and last traded at $45.92. 396,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,425,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.