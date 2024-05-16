Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 41,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,774. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 227.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.