Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Talphera Stock Down 4.9 %

TLPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,854. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Talphera has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talphera will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

