TD Cowen Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $64.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,050,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SEA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $4,452,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 121,840 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

