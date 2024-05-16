TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III Sells 54,093 Shares

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 312,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,266. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

