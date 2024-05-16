Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 140,213 shares of company stock valued at $438,707. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

