Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 409,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

