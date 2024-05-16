Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.69

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.69 and last traded at $132.42, with a volume of 421053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

