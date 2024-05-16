Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $59.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after buying an additional 712,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

