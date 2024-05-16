Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 0.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.06 and last traded at $174.41. Approximately 25,684,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 101,436,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $557.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 55.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.