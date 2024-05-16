Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.04. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $220.35. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,742 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

