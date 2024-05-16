Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $219.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.20. 8,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average is $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

