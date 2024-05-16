Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TEVA stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,661 shares of company stock worth $4,014,517. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

