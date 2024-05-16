Tezos Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $901.63 million and $35.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

