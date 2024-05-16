The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

