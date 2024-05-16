The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $325,345.02 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at $414,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seth Bala Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

