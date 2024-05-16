The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

