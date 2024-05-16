The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several research firms have commented on NAPA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

