The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells $1,967,134.89 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

EL stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 983,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,023. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.