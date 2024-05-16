The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $46.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IDYA. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

