The Goldman Sachs Group Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.19.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.69 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.