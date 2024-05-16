The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.