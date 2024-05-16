The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 77,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.