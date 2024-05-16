The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

RMR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,470. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $765.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

