The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Southern by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. 1,005,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 72.35%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.