TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

