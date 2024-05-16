TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
