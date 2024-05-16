Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $102.65. 415,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,104. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

