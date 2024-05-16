Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 296,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

