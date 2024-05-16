Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

