Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Tigo Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 16,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,487. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

