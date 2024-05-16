TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of TKO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 683,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,420. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 1.03. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

