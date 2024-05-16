Toncoin Price Tops $6.70 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.86 billion and $764.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00010173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,840.18 or 1.00032258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00086934 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,672,326 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,663,008.010706 with 3,474,180,121.2949047 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.72528303 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $396,237,802.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

