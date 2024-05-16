Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Down 8.7%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 107,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 10.31.
Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.
